Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we near the finish line for April, here in Ontario the stay-at-home order continues. COVID-19 numbers reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Northwestern Health Unit have dropped. There are concerns over the Variants of the Virus in the area.



The key is to be careful, to maintain your social bubbles, and respect one another. COVID-19 only moves when people do.

What you can do, and YOU have this, because, “You’re Beautiful” is the ability to make positive change in our world. Take this time to learn a new skill, to learn how to change your life and the lives of those around you.

Thunder Bay Weather

Cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries or drizzle are forecast for early this morning. At 07:00 it is -2 headed to a daytime high of +8.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Fog patches will develop near midnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 0 in Sioux Lookout to start the day. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. High for Tuesday will be +13. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather

For our friends in Marten Falls, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies today. However that will shift to a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High of +13 for the day is expected. the UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear with winds at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -4 with the wind chill at -7 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -1 to start the day headed to a high of 15. Skies will be mainly cloudy early in the day but will be clearing this morning. The UV will be index 5 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Low expected of +3.