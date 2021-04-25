Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Ashley DUFRENNE, a 29-year-old female.

Ashley DUFRENNE was last seen on April 19, 2021 in the 300 block of Red River Road and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service today.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Ashley DUFRENNE is described a Caucasian female, 5’9” tall with a medium build. She has blue eyes, short brown hair, scar on left corner of lip.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.