Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 10 (ten) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are three cases with the Variants of Concern reported today.

Current active cases is now at 67, four cases have been resolved.

5 Close contact***

3 No Known exposure

2 Pending

Eight cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, one case is in a First Nation community, and another is in a district community.

There will not be a report on Sunday, next update from TBDHU will be on Monday.