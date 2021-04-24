April 24, 2021 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit Reports 10 New Cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 10 (ten) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are three cases with the Variants of Concern reported today.

Current active cases is now at 67, four cases have been resolved.

  • 5 Close contact***
  • 3 No Known exposure
  • 2 Pending

Eight cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, one case is in a First Nation community, and another is in a district community.

There will not be a report on Sunday, next update from TBDHU will be on Monday.