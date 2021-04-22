Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, on behalf of the Executive Council, expresses heartfelt condolences following the passing of NAN Elder Freddie Kakekagumick, 85, of Keewaywin First Nation:

“On behalf of Nishnawbe Aski Nation I send our love and prayers to Freddie’s family, his son Chief George Kakekagumick, and the entire Keewaywin community.

Freddie was a long-serving member of the NAN Elder’s Council and served as Elder advisor to Keewaytinook Okimakanak for many years. His presence at our Assemblies has been greatly missed over the past few years due to his ailing health.

He was an accomplished musician and gospel singer and contributed in many positive ways to support communities and their members. His life was a blessing, and we are grateful for all the time we were able to spend with him.

It is especially sad that we are not able to join with these communities to grieve at this time. We will join with Freddie’s friends in prayer and will do anything we can to comfort his family.”

A member of Keewaywin, Freddie Kakekagumick also had strong family ties in Sandy Lake First Nation, where he was living before having to leave the community for extended care in Sioux Lookout. He was a very well-respected Elder in both communities and will be remembered fondly.

Details on funeral services have yet to be announced. We ask everyone to keep those who are mourning in their prayers in the difficult days ahead.