Thunder Bay – WEATHER – This is more like it. Temperatures will be above seasonal averages across the region for Thursday.

As we continue in the provincial stay-at-home order, remember it is really important to treat your fellow family members with respect. It is hard enough with all the restrictions, so don’t let familiarity breed anything but kindness.

You can do it, get outside today, go for a walk, take some time to soak up a little natural vitamin D from the sun. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.



Thunder Bay

It is currently -7 at 06:00 am under clear skies. We are calling for sunny skies today with a high of 14. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. The Wind chill is at -13 this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Sioux Lookout

It is -3 at 05:00 am under clear skies in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies and a high of +15 is expected today. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Wind chill is at -9 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 1.

Webequie

It is -4 headed to +7 in Webequie this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning with winds of up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at -9 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming westerly 20 before morning. Low overnight of -6. Wind chill -8 this evening.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is right at the freezing mark in Kenora this morning under clear skies. Sunny skies with a daytime high of +16 are in the forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.