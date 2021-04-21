TORONTO – POLITICS – Ontario Premier Ford is self-isolating.

In a statement from the Premier’s office: “Today, a member of Premier Ford’s staff who came into close contact with him yesterday was tested for COVID-19 after learning that they had been at risk of exposure. This evening, the staff member received a positive result”.

Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the Premier left the legislature to be tested. While his test results have returned negative, the Premier will follow all public health advice for close contacts of positive cases, including isolating. He will do so in Toronto.

Members of Premier’s Office staff who were close contacts of the individual who tested positive will also isolate.

We are seeking additional guidance from Toronto Public Health on all precautions that the Premier and isolating staff must follow.

The Premier will continue leading this government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while in isolation, including briefings with officials and communicating with the public.”