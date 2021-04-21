Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged Peter James KANARY, a 53-year-old Niagara Falls for Possession of Child Pornography.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began their investigation into the suspected possession of material related to child abuse in March 2021. Further investigation revealed the material, which is believed to be consistent with child pornography, was uploaded by a Internet user in this district. Continued investigation led to the identification of a suspect.

Just after 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 20 2021, Cyber Crime Unit officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response Unit, executed a search warrant at an industrial address within the District of Thunder Bay.

During their search, police located and seized a device that contained material consistent with child pornography.

The accused was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Peter James KANARY, 53, of Niagara Falls is charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

KANARY appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 21 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.