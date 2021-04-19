Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 8 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of ACTIVE CASES to 49 as there were 14 cases resolved over the reporting period.

There has been one additional death from the virus in the region. Reported case numbers are lower, but there have been a number of reported deaths in the past week.

There are also three more people in Hospital.

2 Cases Household Contact

2 Other Close Contact

4 No Known Exposure

Six of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and two are in First Nations.