Kenora – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police are at Ontario’s provincial borders. The Ford Government, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 have put in place restrictions on people entering Ontario.

Kenora MPP and Ford Government Minister Greg Rickford said, “As of this morning at 12:01AM, Ontario is restricting travel at provincial border crossings between Ontario and the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec to help slow the spread of COVID-19. All cars will be stopped at the border checkpoint and will only be permitted to cross for purposes such as work, medical care, or transportation of goods”.

“I had the opportunity to visit Superintendent Jeff Duggan and his OPP team last night at the Ontario/Manitoba border. I’m appreciative of their efforts in supporting this important step encouraging people to stay safe and stay home at this time, putting our best efforts forward to stop the spread of COVID-19,” added the Minister and MPP for Kenora.

Let’s continue working together to abide by the stay-at-home order so that we’ll soon, once again, get out and enjoy the lakes and rivers and beauty of our region.