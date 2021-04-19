Kenora – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police are at Ontario’s provincial borders. The Ford Government, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 have put in place restrictions on people entering Ontario.
Kenora MPP and Ford Government Minister Greg Rickford said, “As of this morning at 12:01AM, Ontario is restricting travel at provincial border crossings between Ontario and the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec to help slow the spread of COVID-19. All cars will be stopped at the border checkpoint and will only be permitted to cross for purposes such as work, medical care, or transportation of goods”.
All vehicles will be required to slow down as they approach the checkpoints. Commercial vehicles, such as transport trucks, will be permitted to pass. Ontario-plated passenger vehicles will be required to enter the checkpoint, but will be allowed to proceed. Officers will be screening incoming passenger vehicles with out-of-province plates to determine the reason for entering Ontario. Permitted reasons include, but are not limited to:
- Live/work in Ontario
- Health care matters
- Indigenous Treaty Rights
- Child care or custody matters
- Transportation of goods
- Those travelling through Ontario to another location