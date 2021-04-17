Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is closing the provincial borders. This measure is new under the Emergency Orders issued by the Ford Government.

The Ontario Provincial Police also have, along with all police and by-law enforcement officers in the province been given special powers over the Stay-At-Home Order as issued by Premier Ford and his government on Friday.



Entering Ontario and Driving Through the Province

The OPP in a statement issued on Friday report they will have members located at interprovincial points of entry by road to screen all vehicles beginning Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. ET/CT-Manitoba time.

Those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry. There are exceptions for work, medical care, transportation of goods and the exercising of Treaty rights for Indigenous persons.

The question has been raise of Canadians travelling home from the United States.

For example if a Canadian were in the United States, and had to go through Ontario to get home which was in another province could they do that.

Stephen Weller a spokesperson for the Solicitor General in an emailed statement to NetNewsledger says, “In short – yes, if you are travelling through Ontario you may cross.”

The rules state that in such cases the shortest and most direct route must be followed.

There are restrictions noted in the regulations.

Travel by Bus in Ontario

Can you still travel and cross a provincial boundary in an intercity bus? The short answer is yes. Kasper Transportation and Ontario Northland Transportation offer service between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg.

In following the Provincial Stay-At-Home order, passengers should only travel for essential reasons. COVID-19 health and safety measures remain in effect. Passengers are required to wear a mask. Be prepared for health screening prior to boarding.

Passengers should travel only if it is absolutely necessary, for example attending a medical appointment, travelling to work, or to access essential supplies.

Travel restrictions:

As of Monday, April 19th at 12:01 am, Ontario’s provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba will be closed. Checkpoints will be in place to prevent any cross-border travel that is not for essential purposes, such as medical care, getting to and from work, and the transportation of goods.

Ontario is calling on the federal government to further restrict international travel, especially air travel, and to address the issues occurring with the testing and quarantining requirements.

Police enforcement:

Police and bylaw officers have been given special authorities to enforce public health measures during stay-at-home orders. They will have the authority to require any individual who is not in their place of residence to provide the purpose for not being at home and their home address.

They will also have the authority to stop vehicles to inquire about the driver and passenger’s reason for leaving home. Officers will have the discretion to issue a $750 ticket if the resident declines to respond to the questions or fails to provide a valid reason.