Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is Saturday, April 17, and welcome to the weekend! Of course for many the question under the Stay-at-Home order is just what can you do on the weekend.

Today, you can go for a walk, a bike ride, or sit in the sun. It means keeping in your social bubble, and being responsible.

It also means practicing kindness and respect. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.



There are contrasts in the weather across the region – in Northern Ontario there will be precipitation, with the possibility of snow. Across Western Ontario for Saturday sunny and warm conditions are forecast.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -4 to start your morning in Thunder Bay. We are calling for mainly sunny skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be 12. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -5 at 05:00 am CDT in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies are in the forecast to start the day. Skies however will Become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High of 11 for the day. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries overnight with a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon are in the forecast for Sachigo Lake. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for Saturday will be 5. Wind chill is at -12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for periods of snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres possible. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is +1 at 05:00 CDT in Kenora. Sunny skies are in the forecast for today with winds becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High for the day will be 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for clear skies in the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 1.