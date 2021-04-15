Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man has been charged with possession of child pornography following a recent Cyber Crime Unit investigation.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into the possession of material related to child abuse by a local Internet user in April 2021.

As a result of this investigation, officers identified a suspect and determined the material was consistent with child pornography.

Members of the Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit officers, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 500 block of James Street just after 1:15 pm EDT on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

When officers entered the residence they located a male suspect, who was arrested without further incident. An electronic device containing suspected child pornography was also seized.

The suspect was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

John Quincy KNOX, 45, of Thunder Bay is charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

John Quincy KNOX appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 15, 2015.

KNOX was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are, under law considered innocent until proven guilty.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.