“A Virtual Reality” Fireside Chat taking place April 29th, 1:00PM (EDT)

Robinson-Superior Treaty and Fort William First Nation Territory, Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association is pleased to host an upcoming webinar on virtual communication. The presenters will explore effective online communication strategies ranging from setting up an effective remote office to engaging wider audiences with virtual events. With the restrictions in place during COVID-19, many businesses and organizations have had to pivot communications online in both internal and external ways. This can be a particular challenge for remote and rural First Nations communities with limited internet access, and with another lockdown in place the ABPA hopes this timely

information may help businesses and organizations to:

• Implement changes to help them stay connected to their networks, clients, and employees

• Grow the reach of products and services into new regions, provinces, and global markets

• Share information and engage First Nations Community members through virtual strategies

• Develop processes for sharing information or providing questions and comments

Brian Davey, Executive Director of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NADF) will share strategies for improving online presence with audio visual equipment and lighting, and Shannon Anderson of Ingaged Creative Productions will discuss managing effective online events.

The discussion will be moderated by Steven McCoy, a director of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association and owner of Gencity Consulting, and followed by a Q&A period. Registration is complimentary for members of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, and for members of First Nation communities. A registration fee of $25.00 will apply to all other registrations.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: A Virtual Reality: A Fireside Chat about making the most of Virtual Communication & Events

WHEN: April 29th, 2021 from 1-2:30PM (EDT)

WHO: Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, First Nation Decision Makers, Elected Leadership, Economic Development Officers, Communication Leads, Event Coordinators

FEE: Complimentary for Members of the ABPA and First Nation Community Members. $25.00+HST for all other registration

Registration: abpa.live/vce