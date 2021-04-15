Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good Day! It is Thursday the 15th of April. There are no weather warnings or advisories across the region.

It is looking like the clear and sunny weather is still going to be a day off at least for Thunder Bay. More spring-like conditions are coming.



Keep your COVID-19 focus. Keep kindness at the front of your thoughts for your family, your co-workers, and the people you see. Try this today, say hello to two strangers!

Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -1 to start your morning in Thunder Bay under cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning and then skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light this afternoon. High of +9 for Thursday. Wind chill is -8 this morning. The UV index is 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -4 headed to a daytime high of 6 in Sioux Lookout today. Cloudy skies to start the day but those skies will be clearing late this morning. Winds becoming north 20 km/h near noon. The wind chill is -10 this morning. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -10 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -12 to start the day in Sachigo Lake. Expect mainly sunny skies for Thursday. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. High 3. The wind chill is -22 this morning. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -15 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -1 to start the morning in Kenora. The day will start with mainly cloudy skies. Clearing expected by late this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High 8. Wind chill -6 this morning. the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Low overnight of -5.