A strong and fit body appeals to many people. Many youngsters wish to have a body, as we see in Bollywood movies. But it is a result of lots of hard work and commitment. Sandesh Deshmukh, a youth from Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad, also dreamed of being a bodybuilder. He worked out daily, followed the proper diet and positive mentality and finally attained his goal.

Sandesh has a B.E. Mechanical degree. But bodybuilding has always been his passion from childhood. Talking about his family background, he belongs to a middle-class family as his father is a worker and his mother is a homemaker. The cost of Sandesh’s training and diet food was around 30-35 thousand, and his parents were not able to afford it. But Sandesh didn’t give up on his dream. While studying and focusing on his physical goals, he used to work as a delivery boy, bouncer and at some times as a gym trainer.

All these struggles and his will to make his dream come true finally paid off one day. In January 2020, Sandesh Deshmukh won the Gold medal in a bodybuilding competition and was honoured with Pune Shree. After watching him accomplish, his father and other finally members gave their full support to Sandesh. In the same year, the bodybuilder won another titled – Junior Maharashtra Shree bodybuilding competition at Kolhapur. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) declared Sandesh as their Brand Ambassador for the “Fit PCMC” drive.

Along with achieving his dreams, Sandesh Deshmukh is also guiding people online who are health conscious. He is helped a lot by coach Vikram Bide, Jivan Landge and Yash Gholave and Ajinkya Barle. Sandesh’s dream is to win the Mr Asia competition that will be held in the year 2022. He is already working hard enough to be an apt candidate to participate and win the contest.