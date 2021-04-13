Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There has been another death in the district, this brings the total deaths to 56.

This brings the current active cases are now at 87. There were twelve cases resolved.

There are four patients in the Intensive Care Ward, and 13 people in total in the hospital.

2 No known exposure

3 Other close contact

2 Travel outside Northwestern Ontario

2 Pending

Eight of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One of the cases is in a First Nation community.

There were two cases of a Variant of Concern reported.