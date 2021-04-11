Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has set a new and very unwanted single-day record of COVID-19 cases. The province has reported 4,456 new infections on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Further, another 21 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the provincial death toll to 7,552 people.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported on Saturday that they will not be reporting our district numbers today. Sunday reports have been discontinued. NetNewsLedger asked the TBDHU why and have not received an answer at this time.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases province wide is more than the previous record high reported on January 8 of 4,249 cases.

That record however also included 450 backlogged cases which had not previously been reported.

This is the second report on COVID-19 numbers in the past three days where more than 4,000 new cases have been reported.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now at 3,572.

Last week it was 2,637 and two weeks ago the average daily count was just over 2,000 cases. The provincial case positivity is now at 7.7 per cent.

There are 605 people in Intensive Care in the province.

There are some situations of note in the region.

The Northwestern Health Unit is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive test results, including one Variant of Concern (VOC) in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub. As of April 10th, there are 34 active cases in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub which includes 16 active cases in the municipality of Sioux Lookout. The NWHU urges the public to practise prevention measures as case counts increase.

“The case numbers and investigations indicate increased risk of the spread of COVID 19 in the health hub and in the municipality” says Dr Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health. “With such a large number of cases and the risk of the Variant of Concern, things can change rapidly and Sioux Lookout area residents must follow public health restrictions to prevent broad spread of the virus.”

NWHU recommends that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and follow the stay-at-home order, current restrictions and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested.

In Dryden, the Northwestern Health Unit reported an outbreak at the Dryden Husky Truck Stop.