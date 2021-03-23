ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – There is a snowfall warning in effect. It appears Old Man Winter won’t fully let go, and Mom Nature is willing to give winter another day.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Heavy snow is forecast for Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected by Thursday morning. Some ice pellet accumulation is also possible.

Snow will begin overnight and then become heavy at times Wednesday morning. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets throughout the day Wednesday. The snow will eventually taper to flurries Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.