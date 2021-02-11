TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – A City of Toronto employee working at Castleview Wychwood Towers (CWT), a City -operated long-term care home, has screened positive for a COVID-19 variant. The frontline worker, who does not have direct contact with residents, last worked on February 2, 2021.

The City is advising the public of this case in the interest of transparency. The City is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all residents and their families, as well as the well-being of staff. In an abundance of caution, Toronto Public Health (TPH) is providing direction and supporting the Seniors Services and Long-Term Care (SSLTC) division. All residents and staff members who could have potentially been exposed were tested yesterday.

At this time, no residents, other staff or essential caregivers at Castleview Wychwood Towers are showing any symptoms.

Approximately 95 per cent of residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 90 per cent their second dose. Approximately 75 per cent of staff members have been vaccinated. Additional vaccination clinics will be offered as supply becomes available.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care workers only work in one location, are cohorted, complete online and in-person screening (including temperature checks before the start of and after the end of each shift) and participate in mandatory weekly testing.

At present, known variants of the novel coronavirus are believed to be more transmissible. Based on learning in other parts of the world, strategies that create distance and limit interaction are still successful, even where the variants are present.