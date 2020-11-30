Firearms and Hunting Equipment Stolen in Break and Enters

RAINY RIVER – NEWS – On Saturday November 28, 2020 Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial (OPP) received a complaint of two cabins that were broken into on Big Sawbill Road.

Officers with the Rainy River District OPP attended the scene and discovered that someone had forced entry into the cabins located on the properties.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that multiple firearms, along with other items including hunting equipment, knives and fishing rods were stolen from the property.

The Rainy River District OPP are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Rainy River District Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about this occurrence contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP suggests that anyone with a seasonal property in the Rainy River District make efforts to have it checked on and report any suspicious activity.

For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.