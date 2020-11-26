New online system will be faster and easier to use TORONTO — “We know COVID-19 is continuing to have a significant economic impact on people, and that many Ontarians face the possibility of longer-term unemployment,” says Todd Smith, Minister of Children Community and Social Services. “Providing critical supports for people in need more quickly is our top priority. By modernizing the system we can make the application process easier for people to use, while easing the administrative burden on our caseworkers so they can spend more time with clients.” The Ontario government is launching a new, easy to use, online application and streamlined process to apply for social assistance, providing critical financial supports to those affected by COVID-19. These advancements are being prototyped in Hamilton, York Region, Chatham-Kent, District of Parry Sound, Durham, Greater Sudbury, and County of Renfrew. The centralized intake process will process applications more quickly and reduce time-consuming paperwork for caseworkers, giving them more time to support their clients and help them get back to work. The first phase of the prototype includes: a mobile-friendly online application

automated assessment to process applications more quickly

a streamlined process for social assistance applicants to confirm their identity online, reducing the need for applicants to come into a physical office during the pandemic. As part of the government’s Social Assistance Recovery and Renewal Plan, the prototype is building on enhancements already underway to improve social assistance, make digital services easier to access, and help more people re-enter the workforce.