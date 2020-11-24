Two Toronto Area Men Arrested for Drug and Firearm Charges

Image- TBPS
Loaded Handguns and $347k in Drugs Seized

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Yesterday, just after 12:00 pm EST, Uniform Patrol officers responded to a call regarding unwanted persons in an apartment in the 400 block of Victoria Avenue East.

TBPS Image of Seized Handguns
The initial investigation led to the arrest of two males for being Unlawfully in a Dwelling.  Uniform Patrol members located a large amount of cash and a large bag which appeared to contain a quantity of cocaine.  The TBPS Intelligence Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.

The apartment was secured, and a search warrant was obtained for the Victoria Avenue East location, and a hotel room in the 700 block of Arthur Street West.

A search of the Victoria Avenue East residence resulted in the seizure of over 500 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, cash, and equipment consistent with drug trafficking.  The subsequent search of the Arthur Street West hotel room resulted in a substantial seizure including:

  • 2 fully loaded handguns
  • Over 500 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth
  • Over 1,800 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine
  • Over 500 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine
  • Equipment consistent with drug trafficking

The estimated street value of the drugs seized at both locations is approximately $347,560.

22-year-old Tyler FERGUSON of Etobicoke Ontario is charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
  • Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
  • Breach of Probation
  • Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

23-year-old Meleek Dannor MUNROE-DALEY of the Greater Toronto Area is charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking X 3
  • Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
  • Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 2
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm X 2
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without Certificate X 2
  • Possession of Restricted Firearm and Ammunition X 2
  • Tamper With a Serial Number (Firearm)
  • Breach of Undertaking

Both accused remain in custody with a future court date. None of the charges have been proven in court.

