Loaded Handguns and $347k in Drugs Seized

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Yesterday, just after 12:00 pm EST, Uniform Patrol officers responded to a call regarding unwanted persons in an apartment in the 400 block of Victoria Avenue East.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of two males for being Unlawfully in a Dwelling. Uniform Patrol members located a large amount of cash and a large bag which appeared to contain a quantity of cocaine. The TBPS Intelligence Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.

The apartment was secured, and a search warrant was obtained for the Victoria Avenue East location, and a hotel room in the 700 block of Arthur Street West.

A search of the Victoria Avenue East residence resulted in the seizure of over 500 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, cash, and equipment consistent with drug trafficking. The subsequent search of the Arthur Street West hotel room resulted in a substantial seizure including:

2 fully loaded handguns

Over 500 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth

Over 1,800 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine

Over 500 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine

Equipment consistent with drug trafficking

The estimated street value of the drugs seized at both locations is approximately $347,560.

22-year-old Tyler FERGUSON of Etobicoke Ontario is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Breach of Probation

Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

23-year-old Meleek Dannor MUNROE-DALEY of the Greater Toronto Area is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking X 3

Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 2

Careless Storage of a Firearm X 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without Certificate X 2

Possession of Restricted Firearm and Ammunition X 2

Tamper With a Serial Number (Firearm)

Breach of Undertaking

Both accused remain in custody with a future court date. None of the charges have been proven in court.