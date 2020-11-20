Fort William First Nation – FWFN is shutting down again to hopefully protect the residents of the gas bars will not be effected, but access to the reserve will be restricted to residents and employees only.

FWFN will be setting up barricades at all community access points this weekend and is expected to have security personnel in place by Monday.

All gas bars and businesses along City Road will remain open with strict distancing protocols, mask and hand sanitizing requirements being enforced.

Residents and employees of FWFN will be the only people permitted beyond the security check located at the corner of Mission Road and City Road as of Monday.

Visitors are asked to please respect the restrictions our Chief and Council have very thoughtfully decided to put into place as a measure to protect the First Nation community, but most especially, to protect the elders, vulnerable members and all of the young children.