Corporal (Cpl) James Choi, a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, B.C., died on October 31, 2020 as the result of a gunshot wound sustained while training at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Defence Team and Canadians are mourning the loss of one of our own, Cpl James Choi. My heartfelt condolences are with his family, his friends and his fellow soldiers in the Royal Westminster Regiment and 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will be there for his family during these difficult times as we grieve alongside you,” says Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.

“The Canadian Armed Forces mourns the loss of Cpl James Choi. He represented Canada with honour, dedicating himself to his profession. We grieve alongside his family, friends and comrades,” states General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff.

“The loss of Cpl James Choi; a dedicated, hard-working and highly-respected soldier; is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow soldiers at this most difficult time. The entire Canadian Army family grieves with his loved ones and will support them in any way they need,” adds Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, Commander, Canadian Army.

Cpl Choi joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier. At the time of the incident, Cpl Choi had augmented 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry for a fall continuation training exercise that focuses on core light infantry skills. He was 29 years old.

Cpl Choi and his fellow soldiers were conducting a live-fire training exercise when the incident occurred. The incident remains under investigation.