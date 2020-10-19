The essence of being a woman is being an independent strong-headed lady who never stops to dream big no matter what is the genre of work. In order to ensure the amazing future and a successful career, there must be some sort of plan that needs to be executed. Here the diva published is Zoha Beig, who is an amazing woman from Mumbai India, currently ruling her super fantastic business in Dubai.

Born and brought up in Maharashtra, Mumbai, the lady is a graduate in arts and has always been into her dreams. From a young age, she thought to be independent and also proves it later on in her life. To kick start her career she joined firstly as a cabin crew in airways of Kuwait. Later on, when she got success in the particular field she decided to shift to UAE. Just after she settled in Dubai there’s no looking back for her.

Talking about her achievements, she has achieved various milestones in her life. Currently, the boss lady is CEO of the 321 Events DMCC and Ali &arwa Trading LLC in Dubai, UAE. Moreover, she was the founder of these firms and now she is ruling her occupation like none else.

Zoha feels that there’s a unique way that is needed to make anything outstanding. She always felt and tried to make her client feel awe about her work. The reason behind starting two outstanding firms was only to provide the best services. Moreover, she succeeded in whatever she thought of. From organising super famous public events to pleasing their clients for past18 years, her companies proved to be a big blockbuster.

The reason behind the successful journey also lies in the fact that she wants to maintain decorum and a healthy balance in the sort of entertainment displayed for the family and individual public.