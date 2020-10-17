Weather Statements in Effect – Snowfall Amounts Downgraded

THUNDER BAY – There are still Special Weather Statements in effect for parts of Western Ontario.

Environment Canada has reduced the expected snowfall amounts predicted.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Nipigon – Rossport

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki/Marten Falls

The weather service says that the first accumulating snowfall of the season will begin this afternoon. Snow is expected to begin in Northwestern Ontario near noon today. The snow will taper off by late this evening.

Environment Canada says that the current indications suggest snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm are possible. This is down from predictions of up to 15 to 20 cm in the earlier reports. However, with warmer temperatures and a mix of rain and snow expected near Lake Superior, snowfall amounts could be much less along the lakeshore.

Regional Forecasts

Thunder Bay

The forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness. Wet snow beginning early this afternoon except for rain along the lakeshore by late this afternoon. Local snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible. Winds becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon are predicted. A daytime high +3. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 this morning.

Wet snow changing to periods of snow late this evening is predicted by Environment Canada. It will end after midnight followed by cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. There will be rainfall along the lakeshore this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 are expected for later this evening then light overnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Red Lake

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Red Lake at -8.3c. Red Lake can expect a day with a mix of sun and cloud. Winds up to 15 km/h. The high today will be +2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected this evening with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low tonight will be -4. The wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

At 8:00 am CST it is 2c in Kenora. The forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds of up to 15 km/h are expected. The temperature is not expected to rise in Kenora today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -8 this morning. For tonight expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h are expected. The low will be -4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.



Traveling Today?

If your plan is heading out on the highways, check with 511 Northwestern Ontario for the latest road updates.