KAPUSKASING – During the morning of October 7, 2020, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Bowman Avenue in the Town of Kapuskasing.

Police seized suspected Purple Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Crystal Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Cannabis, drug paraphernalia, as well as Canadian currency, that combined, had an estimated street value of $15 000.

Michael RIOPEL, 37-years-old, of Kapuskasing, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Crystal Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Three Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court contrary to section 145(5)(a) CC,

Possession for a Purpose of Distributing contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA).

The accused has been held for a bail hearing is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing, on October 8, 2020.