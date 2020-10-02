THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police started the investigation looking into a possible forced confinement of a woman at a Memorial Avenue hotel, and ended up arresting seven people in the Limbrick neighbourhood for drug charges.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a hotel in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue just before 11:45 am EDT on Thursday, October 1, 2020, following complaints of the possible forcible confinement of a woman.

When officers arrived they learned the victim was at another unknown location and in distress.

The investigation led police officers to an area in Limbrick Street, and further investigation identified a residence of interest in the 100 block of Limbrick Street.

At 2:15 pm EDT officers were met by a male at the front door of the residence of interest. The male initially said he did not know the woman police were searching for before admitting that she was in fact inside the home.

Further investigation led police to locate the woman and confirm she was safe.

During the interaction with the male at the front door, officers observed what appeared to be narcotics being thrown from a nearby window.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit became involved in the investigation, and as a result police seized a quantity of Cocaine and Fentanyl with an estimated potential street value of nearly $39,000.

Seven people were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Kurtis Brian GINTER, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

Sean Brent GINTER, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

Isaac Adje ANKAMAH, 21, of Toronto, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

Adam Karras BRADY, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine and Obstruct Peace Officer.

Joanna ANDERSON, 24, of Kasabonika, Ont., is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

Ashley Norissa LAWSON, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine.

The youth cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All seven appeared in bail court on Friday, Oct. 2. ANDERRSON was released with a future appearance date. All other accused were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in court