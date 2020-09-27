Greece is one of the most beautiful and sought out destinations for many tourists, and although travel and life isn’t the same these days, Greek Lightning is bringing the Greek essence and lifestyle to the United States. The ingredients to the exotic and flavorful drink will take you to the Greek Islands without a passport, as you can enjoy life to the fullest with this delicious new drink. Rakomelo is a main ingredient, and a staple of the greek culture. Is it made of grape, honey, cinnamon, herbs, and is used as a greek home remedy for the common cold. You can feel the flavor of Greek life while enjoying Rokomelo in this liquer. You can sip Greek Lightning with your favorite food, mix it with your favorite drink, or drink it straight. You can’t go wrong with whichever method you choose, as with every taste of the liquer you will discover the cornerstone of greek culture, enjoying life. Being happy living life to the fullest is what Greek culture is all about, and you can live this lifestyle with Greek Lightning.

Whether you are hosting a luxurious and upscale party in the Hollywood Hills, or hanging out with some friends by the beach, Greek Lightning is sure to enhance and bring more enjoyment to your experience. This nectar of the Gods has a smooth taste and velvet like flavor. It is composed of only the highest quality ingredients, distilled and infused with organic grape honey, combined with a proprietary mix of flavors and spices, including nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon bark. This magical elixir will have you feeling like you were struck by the lightning bolt of the mythical God Zeus himself, giving you a sense of excitement and happiness. If you keep hearing about the gorgeous Greek island of Mykonos from all your friends, and seeing pictures on social media platforms, you can transform to the sandy beaches and live the lifestyle from the comfort of your home, sipping this magical elixir.

Greek Lightning is popular on the east coast, mainly in the bustling city of Miami, but the booming brand is on its way to the west coast. Soon everyone in the United States will understand the Greek flair, being jovial, and taking life as it comes. This drink is made for everyone to enjoy, and can add some lightning to any event. With incredible flavor and a bold design, a bottle of Greek Lightning is sure to be seen on the Instagram of your friends, with a big smile on their face, enjoying life. Greek Lightning is coming to a retail store near you very soon.

To learn more about Greek Lightning and order a bottle for you or your friends, please visit their website at www.drinkgreeklightning.com