EDMONTON – New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are spiking. The province says in the past seventy-two hours there are currently 1,538 active cases in the province.

The Alberta Government says that currently, 37 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care – well below hospital capacity. A record 18,919 tests were completed on September 12 and more than 46,000 since the last update.