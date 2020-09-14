San Diego, CA: ​Waiting outside a Romanian bakery in the freezing cold only to receive two loaves of bread to feed a family of five was a weekly occurrence for Izabela Hamilton. But even as a child, she knew she was destined for something bigger and had big dreams of going to America. Being notified her visa was granted is still one of the most memorable days of her life.

Once she arrived in the country, things were not immediately ‘happily ever after.’ Hamilton worked her way through a string of odd jobs trying to make ends meet – sometimes working upwards of 60 hours per week – to earn a mere $140 paycheck. Not only was she supporting herself, but some of this money was sent home to support her family. Of this experience, she says, “​All I thought of every day was being with them again. I wanted them to never have to worry about money again. I didn’t care how much I had to work. I often fell asleep crying due to exhaustion, as the reality of missing my family and friends set in, but I knew I couldn’t give up at the first sign of hardship. I was set up to succeed and that’s all I saw.”

Failure was not an option. Because of this determination, Rankbell – ​a boutique Amazon concierge specializing in helping sellers grow their businesses -​was born. Starting with only a laptop and a dream ​to one day help 1 million sellers reach the same goal she had — financial freedom – Hamilton fought through the rough patches that come with being an entrepreneur, and now leads​a team of passionate individuals – all united in the goal of helping others.

Voted as the leading experts in their industry, Rankbell has already helped thousands of sellers – some of whom started with profits as low as $100 per month – grow their businesses into 7, 8, and sometimes even 9 figures, and is on a mission to achieve the original goal – of helping one million Amazon sellers grow their businesses – by the year 2030.

The ranking service is well on its way to meet that goal by providing sellers with a variety of services to help increase Amazon rankings, boost sales, and maximize profits. From their Rank or Tank service – which assists with product launches – to content marketing and PPC management to listing and optimization, the company supports its customers on each step of the journey and has grown tremendously in the five years since inception.

As a team, Rankbell knows they only succeed when their clients do, and thus go out of their way to make each customer feel like family. Rankbell also provides each customer with a personalized dashboard to track and monitor all information regarding their campaign, and an outstanding customer service experience. For more information on Rankbell services and how they intend to reach their ‘one million served’ goal, reach out to ​bell@rankbell.com

