THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba reports that the service responded to a structural fire at the 200 block of Amelia Street.

The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke showing from the front of the home. A second alarm was initiated, with two more pumpers and an aerial ladder responding to bring a total of 5 Pumpers and a ladder truck to fight the fire.

The initial unit on the scene did a transitional attack and then entered the front door of the structure. Heavy smoke and fire were encountered upon entry.

The fire crew quickly knocked down the fire that was located in the rear area of the home.

Other responding crews on the scene established a water supply, backed up the interior crew, and did a primary search the structure with an all cleared being declared.

No one was injured in the fire as the residences were able to get out of the house prior to fire crews arriving on the scene. There was heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the structure, however.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

TBFR reminds you a working smoke detector can save lives, just as this home’s smoke detector may have.