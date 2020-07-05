THUNDER BAY – There are currently 29 active wildfires in Northwestern Ontario. Chris Marchand reports that there were 11 new fires confirmed in the Northwest District as of 17:30 on July 5, 2020.

There have been hot dry conditions and thunderstorms across the region some of which are likely contributing greatly to the increased wildfires.

Time of Report – 17:30

Northwest Region

There were 11 new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 05. Fort Frances 09 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near McKenzie Lake, approximately 52 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. Fort Frances 10 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near McKenzie Lake, approximately 52 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. Thunder Bay 23 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Brennan Lake, approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Fort Frances 11 is not under control at 0.4 hectares and is located near Mack Lake, approximately 59 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. Thunder Bay 24 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Brennan Lake, approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Nipigon 16 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Kagianagami Lake, approximately 153 kilometres northwest of Geraldton. Thunder Bay 25 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Windblown Lake, approximately 68 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. Red Lake 24 is not under control at 90 hectares and is located near Lizotte Lake, approximately 26 kilometres northeast of the community of North Spirit Lake. Kenora 19 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Bornite Lake, approximately 91 kilometres northeast of Kenora. Sioux Lookout 11 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Zionz Lake, approximately 29 kilometres south of the community of Cat Lake. Red Lake 25 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is in Opasquia Provincial Park, approximately 59 kilometres north of the community of Sandy Lake.

There are currently 29 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. 17 are not under control, eight are under control, one is being observed and three are being held.

The forest fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high across the region. There is some rain in the forecast over the next few days.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.