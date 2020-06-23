THUNDER BAY – Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man who assaulted one officer and grabbed at the firearm of another officer on the afternoon of Monday, June 22, 2020.

Police report that officers responded to a call for service at a residential address in the 1700 block of Arthur Street East just after 2:30 pm EDT.

When officers arrived they became involved in a physical altercation with a male, who had struck one of the officers at the scene. While the man was being placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer, the accused grabbed onto an officer’s firearm. The accused grabbed hold of the pistol grip, which forced the officer to pull his leg away.

The arrest was completed following a brief struggle.

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man now faces charges of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disarming a Peace Officer x 2, Resist Peace Officer, and Breach of Probation x 3.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday, June 23.