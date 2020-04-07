THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Harley FRIDAY, aged 12.

Harley was last seen on a bicycle in the zero-to-100 block of Blucher Avenue around 1:30 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Harley FRIDAY was expected to return to that area in the evening hours that day.

Harley is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’4” tall with a heavy build. He has buzzed black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and black shoes.

If you have any information that may assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200, or provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.