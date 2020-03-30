THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Rainy THUNDER, a 21-year-old female.

Rainy THUNDER is from the Dryden area and traveled to Thunder Bay on March 25, 2020. She was last seen on March 28th in the area of Brodie Street.

Rainy THUNDER is described as:

– Indigenous female

– Medium Complexion

– Medium build

– 5 feet 7 inches tall

– Approximately 150 pounds

– Black and Brown medium length hair

– Brown eyes

– A scar on the left palm.

Rainy THUNDER may be wearing a black jacket with a brown fur hood. U/K regarding other clothing.

No photo available at this time.

Anyone with information that may help locate Rainy THUNDER is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.