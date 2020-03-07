Mariah MESERVIA is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous female, 5’5″ tall with a thin build, fair complexion, brown/reddish waist-length hair, and blue eyes. Mariah MESERVIA was last seen wearing grey Air Jordan running shoes, black pants, black T-shirt, grey and black sweater and a 3/4 length black jacket with fur.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Mariah MESERVIA is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.