THUNDER BAY – MISSING –The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person: 17-year-old Mariah MESERVIA. Mariah MESERVIA was last seen in the 200 block of Simpson Street in Thunder Bay on February 27 at approximately 9:30 pm.
Mariah MESERVIA is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous female, 5’5″ tall with a thin build, fair complexion, brown/reddish waist-length hair, and blue eyes. Mariah MESERVIA was last seen wearing grey Air Jordan running shoes, black pants, black T-shirt, grey and black sweater and a 3/4 length black jacket with fur.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating Mariah MESERVIA is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.