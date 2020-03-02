THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Jillian Bober, 34 years of age.

Jillian Bober was last seen on February 29, 2020, in the area of Dawson Road.

Jillian Bober is described as a Caucasian female, 5’8″, thin build. She has long black straight hair. Jillian was wearing black leggings, long white tunic, black leather jacket, and black boots. Photo attached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jillian Bober is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.