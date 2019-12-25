THUNDER BAY – All the best from NetNewsLedger to you, and yours for a very Merry Christmas and a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

December 25th is a quieter day in our news coverage. Like you, our goal is spending some quiet quality time with family.

Today, young Nation determined a holiday walk was in order. Later another walk with other members of the family.

There is a peace and calmness on Christmas Day, almost everywhere people rush off too is closed. Almost every business is closed.

For those of you who forgot something vital, SKAFS in Current River is open. Shopper’s Drug Mart locations are open. George’s Market is also open.

Restaurants in hotels and some of the locally owned eating spots are open. Those searching for a coffee fix will have to try the Robins on Victoria and Waterloo is open.

Our advice is to try to take some time today to unwind, relax, sit back and enjoy family and friends.

James Murray

NetNewsLedger