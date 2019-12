Washaho Cree Nation – Bearskin Lake – SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada says it is going to get cold. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect on December 17 2019 for the Far North of Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn / Washaho Cree Nation.

Wind chill values of minus 45 are expected overnight into Wednesday morning.