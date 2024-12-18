Construction Update McKellar Bridge Construction

McKellar Bridge to close overnight for construction work

December 18, 2024 –The City of Thunder Bay is advising residents that the McKellar Bridge will be closed overnight on Thursday, December 19, from 8 pm – 4 am. This closure is necessary in order to move forward with the construction process.

During this time, the bridge will not be accessible to vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists. Residents are urged to plan ahead to avoid being stuck and not being able to travel to and from the island.

The City appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as this important work is completed.