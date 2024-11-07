Winnipeg Police Officers Under Investigation

Professional Standards Unit Investigation

In early 2024 the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) became aware of an allegation of Breach of Trust by members of the service.

On May 7th, 2024, the WPS notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), who assumed jurisdiction of the investigation and requested the assistance of the WPS Professional Standards Unit to conduct the investigation.

The WPS Professional Standards Unit conducted a lengthy internal investigation that involved ongoing consultation with both the IIU, and Manitoba Justice officials.

As a result of the investigation, three police officers were charged on November 6th, 2024.

Constable Elston BOSTOCK, 47 years, a 21-year member of the Service is charged with:

Breach of Trust x 4

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Obstruct Police Officer

Obstruct Justice x 2

Theft Under $5000

Constable Matthew KADYNIUK, 32 years, a 2-year member of the Service is charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Breach of Trust

Constable Jonathan KIAZYK, 46 years, an 18-year member of the Service is charged with:

Breach of Trust

Obstruct Police Officer

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

With respect to Constable BOSTOCK, this investigation pertains to his alleged actions while both on and off-duty over an extended period of time.

It is alleged that between October 22nd, 2022 and November 2nd, 2024 Constable BOSTOCK engaged in acts that involved the disclosure of confidential information, obstruction of justice, obstruction of police investigations, and theft of property.

In some instances Constable BOSTOCK is alleged to have acted alone, while in others he was partnered with Constables KADYNIUK and KIAZYK.

With respect to Constable KADYNIUK, it is alleged that on or about October 17th, 2024 he and Constable BOSTOCK stole money valued at under $5000 while on-duty. These actions constituted a breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

With respect to Constable KIAZYK, it is alleged that on or about October 22nd, 2022 he and Constable BOSTOCK unlawfully entered a residence in the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue during a Police investigation. These actions obstructed an active police investigation, and constituted a breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

The three members were released on Undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code and have been placed on administrative leave. In keeping with WPS regulations, the employment status of the members will be reviewed by the Chief of Police once the investigation has been completed.

As this matter is now before the courts, the WPS will not be making any further comments.