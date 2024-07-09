Heat Warning Continues in Kamloops

Current Weather and Heat Warning

Observed at: Kamloops Airport

Date: 3:00 AM PDT, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Clear

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (Rising)

Temperature: 20.3°C

Dew point: 8.5°C

Humidity: 47%

Wind: Calm

Visibility: 48 km

A heat warning remains in effect for Kamloops and the surrounding southern BC interior. The ongoing high temperatures pose a moderate risk to public health, particularly affecting vulnerable populations. Residents are urged to stay cool and hydrated, and to check on family, friends, and neighbors.

Forecast Overview

Today

Expect sunny skies with a high of 41°C. The humidex will make it feel like 44°C. Winds will pick up from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by late afternoon. The UV index is extremely high at 9, so sunscreen and protective clothing are essential.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue with winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h before becoming light in the evening. The low will be 20°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny with a high of 38°C. Clear skies at night with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny weather persists with highs reaching 35°C. The night will remain clear with temperatures dropping to 18°C.

Friday, July 12

Another sunny day with highs around 35°C. Clear skies will continue through the night with a low of 16°C.

Public Health Advisory

A ridge of high pressure is maintaining these very high temperatures, which are expected to moderate slightly starting Thursday but will remain elevated throughout the week. The heat affects everyone, but seniors, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those living alone are at higher risk. It is crucial to monitor for early signs of heat illness such as feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, and unusually dark urine. Immediate action, such as moving to a cooler environment and hydrating, is necessary to prevent these symptoms from escalating.

Historical Weather

On this date, Kamloops has seen historical highs reaching 42.6°C and lows of 9.2°C. Today’s forecasted temperatures are among the highest recorded for this time of year.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the extreme heat and very high UV index, it is advisable to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential to protect against UV radiation. Staying hydrated is crucial, so carry a water bottle if you are heading out.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kamloops holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada during the summer of 2021, when the temperature soared to 49.6°C?