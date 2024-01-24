Thunder Bay, January 24-26, 2024 – Thunder Bay is experiencing chilly weather conditions, with mist and calm winds early in the morning.

At 6:15 AM EST, the temperature was -6°C with a humidity of 94%. The barometric pressure was 102.3 kPa and falling.

Today’s Weather (January 24)

The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. Light winds are expected with a high of +1°C. The morning wind chill will be around -8°C, and the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight

Cloudy skies continue with a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature will drop to a low of -4°C, and the wind chill will be near -6°C overnight.

Forecast for January 25

Cloudy conditions will prevail with a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and early afternoon. The high will be +1°C with a morning wind chill of -6°C. The UV index remains low.

Historical Weather Extremes

Thunder Bay has experienced a range of temperatures on this date, with the highest recorded at 6.1°C in 1942 and the coldest at -37.2°C in 1948.

The average high for this period is -8.4°C, and the average low is -21.2°C.