Thunder Bay OPP Responds to Impaired Driving Incident on Highway 102

Key Incident Details and Charges

In the early hours of January 23, 2024, the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a single vehicle collision on Highway 102 near Townline Road. Following the investigation, the driver of the commercial vehicle, found in the westbound ditch, was arrested for impaired operation due to alcohol. Thomas JOHNSON, a 34-year-old from Kaministiquia, faces charges under the Criminal Code for Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

Understanding Criminal Code Charges for Impaired Driving

The Criminal Code of Canada stipulates strict penalties for impaired driving. Charges for Operation While Impaired indicate that the accused operated a motor vehicle while their ability to do so was compromised by alcohol or drugs. Convictions can lead to significant legal consequences, including fines, driving prohibitions, and even imprisonment.

Insurance Ramifications of a Conviction

A conviction for impaired driving can severely impact insurance coverage. Individuals found guilty often face increased premiums, risk losing their coverage, and may struggle to find a new provider. This can result in long-term financial strain and complications in maintaining legal driving status.

Court Appearance and Ongoing Commitment of OPP

Thomas JOHNSON has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 5, 2024. The OPP emphasizes its dedication to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads through vigilant enforcement and public education efforts.

Tips to Prevent Impaired Driving