January 22, 2024 – Fort Frances, Ontario

Current Weather at 7:15 AM

Fort Frances is experiencing a chilly morning with -8°C. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and rising, indicating stabilizing weather conditions. The wind, coming from the northwest at a gentle 3 km/h, brings the wind chill to -10°C.

Forecast for Today, January 22, 2024

Daytime: Periods of snow are expected to end this morning, leading to a cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is forecasted to be -5°C, with a wind chill of -13°C in the morning and improving to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1.

Night: The evening will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early on. Winds will continue at a speed of up to 15 km/h. The low temperature will be around -12°C, with a wind chill of -9°C in the evening and -17°C overnight.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy conditions are expected with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will be -2°C, with a wind chill of -18°C in the morning and -6°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Night: The night will remain cloudy with a low of -4°C.

Historical Weather Context

On this date in Fort Frances’ history, the warmest temperature recorded was 2.7°C in 2017, while the coldest was an extreme -37.5°C in 2011, highlighting the area’s potential for wide temperature variations.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress in warm layers to stay comfortable in the cold temperatures and wind chill. A heavy coat, gloves, a hat, and warm boots are recommended, especially in the morning and overnight when the wind chill is more pronounced.