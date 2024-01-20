Sioux Lookout – NEWS – The local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is investigating a recent disturbance that has raised concerns in the Northwestern Ontario community.

The OPP report that early on the morning of January 19, 2024, an incident unfolded at 11 Millar Crescent in Sioux Lookout.

Following a distress call, OPP officers alongside North West Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed to the scene. There, they discovered a victim of an assault involving an edged weapon.

The injured individual was promptly transported to a hospital by EMS personnel and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time

The OPP urges the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Those with any information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, the public can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipshelp.com.