Vehicle Submerged in Rainy River Incident

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Rainy River responded to a distressing incident on January 13, 2024, involving a vehicle that broke through the ice on the river. At approximately 2:19 p.m., the Rainy River OPP was alerted to the situation where a truck, engaged in clearing a path to an ice fishing hut, fell through the ice. The incident led to the vehicle being fully submerged in the river within minutes.

OPP’s Safety Reminder on Ice Conditions

In light of this event, the OPP is issuing a crucial reminder to the public about the importance of checking ice reports before venturing onto rivers and lakes. Ice conditions can be highly variable and are influenced by several factors. It’s vital to exercise caution when going out on the ice. Fortunately, in this instance, the operator of the submerged vehicle was not injured.

Precautions for Ice Travel

The OPP emphasizes that no ice can be considered completely safe. Individuals planning to travel on ice should always be well-prepared. This includes informing someone about the intended destination, the route to be taken, and the expected time of return. These precautions are essential for safety and emergency preparedness during winter activities on ice-covered water bodies.