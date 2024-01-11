Fort Frances, ON – On January 8th, 2024, a joint operation involving the Treaty Three Police Service’s (T3PS) Drug Enforcement Unit, T3PS Uniform members, the OPP’s Northwest Region Community Street Crime Unit (Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake), and the OPP’s Northwest Region Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant on a residence in Seine River First Nation.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

During the search, law enforcement officers seized significant quantities of Hydromorphone, Crack Cocaine, and Oxycodone. Additionally, approximately $6,000.00 in drug-related proceeds, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and other items associated with the trafficking of illicit substances were confiscated.

Two individuals, a 22-year-old male and a 54-year-old female, were arrested and now face multiple criminal charges.

Charges for the 22-year-old male include:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for a purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000- in Canada Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order Contrary to Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada Obstruct Peace Officer Contrary to Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud) Contrary to Section 403(1)(d) of the Criminal Code of Canada Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition Contrary to Section 90 of the Criminal Code of Canada Carry Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner Contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose Contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of loaded prohibited or restrict firearm Contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The 54-year-old female faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for a purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000- in Canada Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The public is encouraged to report any information related to the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances to the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Treaty Three Police Service. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS). Your cooperation can help in maintaining the safety and security of our communities.