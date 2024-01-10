Increased Police Presence in Fort Frances High School

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently conducting an investigation into a threats incident at Fort Frances High School.

On January 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received concerning information. It suggested the possibility of a bomb threat targeting Fort Frances High School, with the threat window spanning from January 10 to January 12, 2024.

While the investigation is actively ongoing, the Rainy River District OPP has taken immediate steps to enhance security measures in and around the school. This includes an increased police presence to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the broader school community.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information related to this incident or who observes any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the school to promptly contact the OPP by dialing 9-1-1.

The OPP is committed to resolving this matter swiftly and ensuring the security of Fort Frances High School. Further updates on this developing situation will be provided as the investigation progresses.